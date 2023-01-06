Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.64, but opened at $161.99. Lindsay shares last traded at $164.25, with a volume of 576 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.02.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

