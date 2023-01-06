Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

