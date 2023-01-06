JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

