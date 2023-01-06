JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

