Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,011.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.