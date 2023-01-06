Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.4 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

