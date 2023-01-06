Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prologis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

