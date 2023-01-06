Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
