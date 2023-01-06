Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jamf traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Jamf Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.52.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Featured Articles
