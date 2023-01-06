Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jamf traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.52.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.