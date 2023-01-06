Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 302,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

