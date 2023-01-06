Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 6183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

