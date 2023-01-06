FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.47.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $324.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.64 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $535.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

