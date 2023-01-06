FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Decreased by Analyst

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

RMTI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

