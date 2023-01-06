FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

