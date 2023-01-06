Fundamentun LLC Invests $228,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 325.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 139.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 214.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.