First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,875.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.1% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,874.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,850.0% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

