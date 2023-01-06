Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 11,078 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,066.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

