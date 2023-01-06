Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,132,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 100,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

