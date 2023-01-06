Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

