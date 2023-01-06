Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $157.20 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

