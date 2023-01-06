ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 800139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Paul James Stoyan bought 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

