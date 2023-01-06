Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

DT stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.64, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

