CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $121.01. 6,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 382,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.27.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYBR. KeyCorp cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

