Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $231.16, but opened at $223.61. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $219.85, with a volume of 8,375 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.97.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.