Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

