CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

