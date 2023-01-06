Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $99.36 and last traded at $99.36. Approximately 29,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,433,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,966 shares of company stock worth $8,650,137. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

