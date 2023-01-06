Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 312.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 22.9% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

