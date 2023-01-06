ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

SPRY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.20. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

