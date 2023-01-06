Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

