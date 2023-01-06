Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

