Analysts Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

