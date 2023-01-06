Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,611.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 113,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,269.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 612,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 586,618 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

