Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

