3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Jasi Halai Purchases 11 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £147.40 ($177.59).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jasi Halai acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.23) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($178.52).

On Monday, October 31st, Jasi Halai acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,172 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £152.36 ($183.57).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($16.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,301.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,211.47. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,471.50 ($17.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 23.25 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($22.41) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.80).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

