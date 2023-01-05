ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 34,649 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,947.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

