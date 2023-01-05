Xponance Inc. Buys 3,707 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %

DFS opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

