Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

