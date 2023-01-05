TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average is $298.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

