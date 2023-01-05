Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 329 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

