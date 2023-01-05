The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $414.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.