The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.