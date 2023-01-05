The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average is $298.50. The stock has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.