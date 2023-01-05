Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,209 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 5.5 %

DAL opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.