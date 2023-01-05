State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,665 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

