Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 201,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.