Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,679 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,903.3% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,844.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 91,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.