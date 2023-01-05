Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 970.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

