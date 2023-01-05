Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 96,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.