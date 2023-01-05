Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Nucor Trading Up 4.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.